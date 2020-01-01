'It's like asking turkeys how they feel about Christmas' - Dutch cancellation slammed by promotion-chasing De Graafschap manager Snoei

The KNVB's decision to end the season without promotion or relegation has provoked angry reaction from those on the cusp of the top flight

The manager of a Dutch Second Division side denied promotion to the Eredivisie by the decision to end the season has hit out at the ruling, accusing the Dutch FA (KNVB) of ‘asking turkeys how they feel about Christmas’.

Mike Snoei, head coach at second-placed De Graafschap, had led his side to within touching distance of the top flight.

De Graafschap were seven points clear of third with nine games to play, with the top two securing automatic promotion.

However, the decision has been made to end the season with the current league tables deemed final – but without any champions, promotion or relegation.

Jan de Jonge, manager of leaders Cambuur, has called the ruling “the biggest disgrace in the history of Dutch sports”, and Snoei is of a similar opinion.

"We are incredibly disappointed,” he told De Gelderlander.

“This is so unfair, because our advantage was massive.

“Why did the KNVB ask the clubs to vote when they ignore the outcome?

“I didn't like the voting idea in the first place. It's like asking turkeys about how they feel about Christmas."

De Graafschap are one of a number of Dutch clubs now investigating legal action to challenge the decision.

FC Utrecht, denied the chance of qualification by the cancellation of the KNVB Cup final, have already confirmed their intention to contest the ruling before a sports tribunal and UEFA.

Of course, some clubs have profited from the final ruling. Alan Pardew’s ADO Den Haag were seven points adrift of safety in the Eredivisie and facing a relegation play-off, but will now retain their top-flight status.

"Of course this outcome leads to clarity and relief,” chairman Mohammed Hamdi told the club’s official website.

“It is an exceptional outcome to a hard season. Everybody knows we were having trouble, but we still had faith that we would get clear in the remaining eight matches.

“Obviously it is easy to say that, but we believed in our chances.

“In the coming months, we will work on our future. It is obvious that we are still facing big challenges in these times of the coronavirus crisis, which is the case for all football clubs."