It’s important for us to stay united - Mamelodi Sundowns' Mabunda delivers food parcels

The hard-working player has expressed his love for the Masandawana faithful after donating groceries in Tshwane

midfielder Tiyani Mabunda says the club values its relationship with their supporters.

The midfield maestro was speaking after delivering food parcels to families in need around Tshwane as the country battles the coronavirus.

The has been suspended indefinitely due to the deadly virus and Mabunda has had time to hand over parcels.

“We are in a very difficult situation all over the globe and it’s important for us to stay united," Mabunda told the club's official website.

The 32-year-old player is one of the fan-favourites in the team and he stressed the importance of giving back to the Masandawana supporters.

“We have built a very strong relationship with supporters and it extends past the field of play," he said.

"This means we need to love and support each other. So, we needed to make sure we are helping where we can to make sure people are looked after.”

Sundowns have distributed food parcels in Tshwane areas such as Soshanguve, Mabopane, Wintervelt, Mamelodi and Atteridgeville to needy people.

“This is just to show them we love them as our supporters and we stand with them and we are still one and united during these tough times, we are one big family," he added.

Masandawana, who are the reigning PSL champions, are placed second on the league standings - four points behind leaders, , but the former have a game in hand.