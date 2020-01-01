'It's going to be crazy' - Bidvest Wits coach Hunt on PSL title race

The Students might have a very slim chance of winning the league crown but their coach is expecting an exciting conclusion to the season nevertheless

coach Gavin Hunt has predicted a rollercoaster finish to the Premier Soccer League ( ) title race if the current campaign resumes.

League action is currently suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak but leaders and second-placed are locked in a tight battle for the ultimate prize on the South African domestic scene.

While Chiefs are four points clear at the top and still have to play eight crucial games, Sundowns have a game in hand, a scenario which could bring the race to a photo finish.

But sixth-placed Wits are regarded as holding the key to the league title as they have to play Chiefs twice in matches that could determine the complexion of the campaign.

More interestingly, Sundowns and Chiefs also have to face each other in a potentially blockbuster encounter.

“The top teams still have to play each other. It’s going to be crazy,” said Hunt as per Sun Sport.

“We won’t play Sundowns again. We’ll play Chiefs twice and [Orlando] Pirates. It’s very interesting.”

A few weeks before the league was halted, Wits were also considered as title contenders, but failed to capitalise on a number of their games in hand.

This left Sundowns with only really Chiefs to worry more about in their title defence bid.

SuperSport United in third spot and just below them could also be fancying finishing tops, but they are eight points off Chiefs, having played more games than the leaders.