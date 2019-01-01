'It's going to be a good challenge' - Romero targeting repeat of 2017 Europa League success at Man Utd

The Argentine goalkeeper has fond memories of the final three years ago and feels the Red Devils can go all the way in the competition once again

Sergio Romero has set his sights on a second crown as await their fate in the 2019-20 group stage draw.

The Red Devils lifted the continental trophy in 2017 with a 2-0 victory over in , securing a place in the in the process.

United make their return to Europe's second-tier competition after a disappointing sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be aiming to reclaim a spot in the top four come next May, but if they fall short, the Europa League may end up taking on even greater significance.

The Old Trafford outfit will find out who they will be taking on in the group stages on Friday afternoon, with the draw set to take place in Monaco.

Romero, who started all nine of United's fixtures en route to winning the European prize three years ago, is targeting another cup run this term.

He told the club's official website: “In this competition, it’s always uncertain because of the short and long journeys to different places. It will be a challenge to try to repeat the victory again in this competition. This club always needs to do well, wherever we play.

“My experience tells me that, in these competitions, there are no easy teams and also that nobody is going to give you anything for free. It is a competition where, to reach the final, it is going to be very difficult, but we will give our best.

“I do not have any team, in particular, I would like to play against. When you play in Europe, every team is going to be a difficult one. There are no easy teams in European competitions. Every team who participates in this competition wants to do well and wants to win. The team, the players, everyone wants to play in European competition and, of course, wants to win it.”

The 32-year-old went on to describe just how much winning the Europa League meant to him last time around, adding: "The victory, for me, was a massive relief because I wasn’t playing a lot in the Premier League and other competitions. I only played in the cup and thanks to the confidence the manager deposited in me, it was a very positive thing for me.

"Also, scoring first – it was very important. Overall, it was a really nice final.”

Romero insists that the current United squad are determined to make great strides forward in this season and he is hoping to see plenty of time on the pitch from September, when the fixture list really starts to pile up.

The international serves in a number two role behind David de Gea, but a lack of regular minutes on the pitch has not dampened his resolve.

“We have a great team, we have a great manager and everyone at this club wants to do well," said Romero. "This is another year, another season where we start from zero and we have to be at our best. This club, because of its history, deserves to win always. We, as a team, have to work very hard, help each other and go the extra mile.”

“September is going to be a very busy month with all the Premier Leagues matches, this cup and other competitions. For the players like me, who don’t play that often, it’s going to be a really good challenge to prove to our manager that we are ready to compete and to help when the team needs it.”