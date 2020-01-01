'It's everything at stake' - Eswatini coach Mdluli targets Banyana Banyana scalp

Ahead of Friday's Cosafa Women's Cup game against , Eswatini head coach Bongumusa Mdluli has set his sights on guiding his side to an upset against the champions.

The Super Falcons impressed in their outing at last year's edition in South Africa, beating against Angola and Mozambique before eventually losing 7-0 to Zimbabwe in their final group match.

This time, they made a fantastic start to the campaign, coming back from two goals down to defeat Comoros 4-2 and will face Desiree Ellis' team in their second match of Group A at Wolfson Stadium.

And the tactician expects a tough game for both teams but remains hopeful about his side's chances of coping against regional giants Banyana Banyana.

"It's a very big game against the champions and the tournament's favourites," Mdluli told Cosafa TV.

"We are taking it seriously and we're going for it. Comoros surprised us and we had to push extra harder.

"It's everything at stake but not so much pressure. It's just a game and we are taking it like any other game. Although, it's a big game."

The match will be the first competitive meeting between both teams in the tournament's history and the visitors are aiming to build on their winning start in Nelson Mandela Bay.