It is embarrassing what Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila said about me - Bidvest Wits coach Hunt

The Clever Boys manager speaks about his future and addresses claims by TTM that he’s expensive

As he is facing an uncertain future after his club was sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), coach Gavin Hunt says he has not received offers on the table as yet.

The Clever Boys manager explains this will become his first pre-season without a club since 1981, saying what TTM said about him that he is expensive is embarrassing.

Although he has been linked with a possible return to his former club SuperSport United, he says he doesn’t like to see his name linked with Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs that have coaches.

“I know the nature of the beast. The suitcase is always at the front door, I’ve done every pre-season since 1981,” Hunt told SAFM as quoted by FARPost.

“This might be the first time I miss it…already I’m going mad. Obviously, I’m from Cape Town but I have lived in Gauteng for 22 years. I’m now more of a Joburger [Johannesburg resident].

“I have nothing on the table at the moment. It’s also embarrassing what TTM said about me because they didn’t even talk to me.

“I don’t like it when my name gets thrown around and gets linked with clubs that have coaches. Obviously, I would still like to be coaching next season.”

Speaking about his players, the former Moroka Swallows manager added he has wished his players the best of luck in their next moves as they have to protect their livelihoods.

“I don’t want to put it in public about the moves some of my players have made. But players have to think about their livelihoods,” he added.

“There are not too many big opportunities in SA when it comes to money and playing. To get the balance right is not easy.

“But I spoke to every player and wished them well. When you have a guy that’s 28 or 29, obviously he needs to look after his future and those types of things. But he needs to play football as well.”

Meanwhile, key players such as Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thabang Monare and Sifiso Hlanti have been linked with whilst Deon Hotto has been heavily linked with a switch to .