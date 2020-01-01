It is embarrassing to be linked to Kaizer Chiefs - Bidvest Wits coach Hunt

The four-time PSL winning coach has lashed out on those who continue to suggest he could be heading to Naturena in the near future

head coach Gavin Hunt says it's embarrassing to be linked to Ernst Middendorp's job at .

With speculation rife about the Students being in the process of being sold, Hunt has been rumoured to be on the radar of Amakhosi ahead of next season.

However, Hunt admits there's nothing in the reports, adding he is still contracted to the Clever Boys.

"Listen, it's quite embarrassing for me [to be linked with Chiefs] because somebody's got a job‚ and my name's being thrown about here," Hunt told Sowetan LIVE.

"I mean I've got a contract with the club for another year here at Wits. So, it is what it is."

What disappoints Hunt more is the fact Chiefs have a coach, and the 55-year-old mentor revealed he wouldn't like it if anyone was to suggest another coach would be replacing him at any club.

"It’s not nice. I wouldn’t want someone to be rumoured about my job all the time. I mean‚ there’s a coach there.

"There is nothing to it. There’s nothing to talk about," he said.

Hunt further stated the suspension of football in the country may be the reason people are creating stories, adding it's unprofessional because Chiefs have done well under Middendorp this season.

"I've got another year at Wits‚ so that’s it. People in lockdown are just trying to make stories.

"It’s very unprofessional. They [Chiefs] have got somebody in place. They’re top of the league but it’s not nice from my perspective because there’s nothing in it," added Hunt.

The former SuperSport United tactician has been with the Clever Boys for seven years.

And during those years, he won them three major trophies - the league, MTN8 and the Telkom Knockout Cup titles.

Furthermore, he recently guided the Braamfontein-based outfit to the group stages of the 2019/20 Caf Confederation Cup; a first in the history of the club.

Hunt revealed not so long ago he once had a meeting with one chairman from one of the 'Big Three' and while he was interested in taking the coaching job presented to him at the time, nothing came out of it because he couldn't be given guarantees that he would be in charge of that particular team without the interference from certain individuals in management.