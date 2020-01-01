'It's easy to play alongside Orlando Pirates striker Mhango' - Memela

The Malawi international currently leads the PSL goal-scoring chart with 12 goals in 16 games

midfielder Luvuyo Memela has hailed striker Frank Mhango, describing the Malawi international as a “quality” player who he has formed a formidable combination with.

Mhango has established himself as the man of the moment in the Premier Soccer League ( ), scoring 12 league goals to lead the scorers chart.

The Malawi international forward's terrific form has also turned around Pirates' form under Josef Zinnbauer who is yet to lose a match as Orlando Pirates coach.

While Mhango could have made Zinnbauer's job easy, teammate Memela has hailed the Malawian's quality, saying it easy for him to play alongside Mhango, Thembinkosi Lorch and Vincent Pule.

“I think we are combining [well] as a team. When you have the quality of Mhango, [Thembinkosi] Lorch, and [Vincent] Pule, especially us (the senior guys), we are used to each other, it’s easy to play with the player like Mhango,” said Memela as per IOL.

“We know that he [Mhango] likes to go to the left side, and cut in right, where he knows he’s got a good right foot.

"So, the only thing that I need to do is look for him. And he knows that when I get the ball in space, I’ll try and turn. And then he’ll have to make a run and see if I’ll find him.”

Mhango hopes to continue with his fine form when Pirates host basement side on Saturday.