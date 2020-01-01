It's clear football cannot resume competitively under Level 3 lockdown - Safa

The country's FA has reacted to a statement by the Sports Minister that football can return to the training grounds

The South African Football Association (Safa) has welcomed Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa's decision to allow contact and non-contact sport to resume training under Level 3 of the lockdown.

There hasn't been football anywhere in the country since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic - and the and Safa have been working together to find the feasibility of football resumption.

Safa admits Mthethwa's statement will be helpful in plotting a way forward ahead of Monday's Joint Liaison Committee (JLC) meeting.

Acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said in the same statement released by the country's FA that from what the association gathered, no football will resume competitively under Level 3

"We welcome the fact that athletes can start training under strict specific conditions. Furthermore, there are requirements for thorough monitoring of all athletes to ensure full compliance," said Motlanthe.

"It is also clear that contact sport like football and rugby among others cannot resume competitively under alert Level 3 from the Minister’s briefing on Saturday."

Motlanthe reiterated that Safa's focus has always been about the health of the players more than anything.

Mthethwa indicated in his press conference that engagements between his department and different sporting federations will continue, and Motlanthe says the association welcomes such engagements.

"Safa welcomes such continued engagements, mindful of the negative financial impact Covid-19 has had on sports in general. Football, rugby and cricket are amongst the major sporting codes that have been heavily impacted by the pandemic," added Motlanthe.

Mthethwa gave PSL and Safa, among other sporting federations, the next 14 days to inform him in writing the exact date teams will return to the training grounds and further provide an operational guideline including a guarantee in the form of affidavits relating to the testing of all officials.

That alone means football clubs that fall under both the PSL and Safa may not return to the training grounds until at least mid-June.

Moreover, this means there could be a possible delay in the return of football matches until at the least July, as teams will require some time to prepare adequately before the restart of official matches.