It's challenge not knowing how far I'm - lockdown presents problem for Mamelodi Sundowns' Morena

The former Bloemfontein Celtic player has been forced to communicate with the Masandawna medical team over the phone

defender-come-midfielder Thapelo Morena has revealed how the lockdown has affected him.

The 26-year-old player is currently nursing a long-term injury which he picked up during Masandawana's 1-0 win over SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match two months ago.

Morena has been forced to stay home during the current lockdown which was imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

More teams

The speedy player explained that it is a bit of a challenge as he doesn’t exactly know how far he is in terms of his recovery from injury and he can only communicate with the Sundowns medical team over the phone.

“The rehabilitation it’s been going good, but it is a bit of a challenge although not knowing how far I am, but the good thing is that I keep contact with everyone,” Morena told the club's official YouTube channel.

“Every after two days, we communicate, them knowing how far I am, seeing the progress and trying to help me out to put me on the good side of fitness.

“I wish that I was close with the team and having everything under control, doing the normal routine, the checking ups and everything…I am willing also to do my rehab," he added.

Morena, who is expected to be out for between six and nine months after suffering fracture and ligament damage on his right ankle, had his cast successfully removed late last month.

The Bloemfontein-born player has made 29 appearances across all competitions this season and hit the back of the net four times in the process.