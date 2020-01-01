It is all up to Kaizer Chiefs players to make Hunt successful - Dladla

The 41-year-old believes the veteran mentor will not struggle at Amakhosi but he challenged the squad to stand up and be counted

Former midfielder Josta Dladla believes Gavin Hunt will bring a change of fortune to the team given his experience in the local game.

Hunt joined Amakhosi on a three-year deal last week, and Dladla believes his experience and pedigree to win trophies are what the club needed to end their five-year trophy drought.

"They have just signed a new coach who comes in with a vast amount of experience. I mean, he won trophies with different teams," Dladla told the media.

"You need to take him seriously. He has been in the game and has done a lot of things. I think he's going to bring a lot of changes to the team," he said.

Dladla doesn't agree with the view that Hunt's style of play will not suit Chiefs, saying the 56-year-old turned SuperSport United into one of the best ball-playing teams during his six-year stay with them where he won them three league titles in a row.

"I know a lot of people say his style of play might not suit the club [but] this is the guy who has been in the game. When he was with SuperSport United, they played one of the best football in the country. So, you can't say he will never handle the style of Chiefs."

According to the retired midfielder, the fact that Hunt has Dillon Sheppard and Arthur Zwane as his assistants mean Chiefs are in capable hands.

"He's coming with Dillon Sheppard who has been doing well with the youngsters at and he's got Arthur Zwane who has been doing it on the other side, producing a lot of youngsters for the team.

"So, he's got two guys who know what they are doing and when they work together, anything is possible," continued Dladla.

The 41-year-old television pundit further questioned if the current Amakhosi players are ready to stand up and be counted under Hunt, adding that it is all up to them to make the coach's stay a success at the end of the day.

"Are the players ready to take everything in the blueprint that he's going to come up with? Are they going to understand whatever he's going to be coming up with?" he asked.

"Are the players ready for the new coach? It's all about them at the end of the day.

"The coach can only do so much. He can talk the whole day but if you don't go out there as an individual to do the best then it's useless. It's all about the players at the end of the day," concluded Dladla.