It's a disaster - Kaizer Chiefs' Ernst Middendorp describes missing out on MTN8 berth

The Amakhosi mentor has shared his frustrations after his side officially missed out on a top eight finish on Saturday

coach Ernest Middendorp has lamented his side’s disappointing end to the 2018/19 season.

For just the third time in the club’s history, Amakhosi failed to make the top eight which has left fans and Middendorp understandably frustrated.

The German-born tactician took over at Chiefs towards the end of 2018, coming in for coach Giovanni Solinas.

However, he was unable to steer the ship on to greener pastures which culminated in a 1-0 defeat to on Saturday, and also ensured the Eastern Cape-based outfit’s survival in the South African top flight.

“It’s a disaster, absolutely a huge disappointment for not being in the top eight and not being part of the competition at the beginning of the season,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV .

Chippa attacker Rhulani Manzini netted in the 32nd minute to give the home side and held on to resign Chiefs to their ninth defeat of the season.

“But yeah, we take it. [We] hit the goalpost, there was also a chance to have a penalty, dominating and attacking, but in the end, we didn’t score. Now we’re standing here out of the top eight. Certain circumstances you can’t influence but I don’t want to comment further,” he added.

“We couldn’t convert the chances we create and that’s not only today. We can probably go 10 or 11 games in the second half of the season,” he concluded.

The defeat saw Chiefs end the season ninth on the log.

Chiefs though will hope to give their fans something to cheer about with the Soweto giants set for a Nedbank Cup final clash against TS Galaxy.

Middendorp will hope to end Chiefs' trophy drought and perhaps use the game as a stepping stone for the new season which is expected to resume in August 2019.