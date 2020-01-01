'It’s a difficult situation' - Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt feels helpless during break

The Amakhosi mentor has revealed his plans with the team set to take on Golden Arrows later this month

head coach Gavin Hunt says he is facing a predicament during the current international break.

Amakhosi bowed out of the 2020 MTN8 over the weekend after losing 2-0 to their arch-rivals in the semi-final second-leg match at FNB Stadium.

The veteran tactician explained that Amakhosi will be active during the break as they are set to play a friendly match, even though, they will be without several payers, who are on national duty.

“It’s exactly what happened to be in the first international break – people said we had three and a half weeks to work, but really I had one and a half. There were so many away,” Hunt told the media.

“We are going to have, and I stand to be correct, eight away. What really can you do in terms of team organisation? For me, it’s all about team shape and organisation, so there’s not much you can do the next two weeks.”

“You are going to get the players back three or four days before the next game.

"So, it’s a difficult situation. We’ve got a friendly organised and things like that, but that is mainly for guys who need game-time. You can’t do much in terms of working on team dynamics with eight players away."

Reeve Frosler, Itumeleng Khune and Lebogang Manyama were included in the Bafana Bafana squad ahead of the team's two back-to-back 2020 qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe

Zimbabwean forward Khama Billiat, Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu and Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi have been called up their respective national teams.

While Njabulo Blom, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Siyabonga Ngezana are all part of the under-23 national team which will face their Saudi Arabian counterparts in two international friendly matches.

However, Frosler has recently been withdrawn from the Bafana squad after picking up an ankle injury in the Soweto Derby clash against Pirates on Sunday and he has ruled him out of action for eight weeks.

This has reduced the number of Chiefs players on national duty to eight with Amakhosi set to take on Lamontville in a match on November 21.