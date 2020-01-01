It's a Cup game, who cares? Mosimane happy Mamelodi Sundowns scraped past Highlands Park

The Brazilians needed extra time to beat Lions of the North in the Nedbank Cup but the 55-year-old isn't too worried about how they went through

coach Pitso Mosimane explained his celebrations after Keletso Makgalwa's winning goal against in the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

The 55-year-old mentor admitted he got emotional because Makgalwa, 23, came in and produced a moment of brilliance to seal Sundowns' passage to the semi-finals.

"You get emotional when a youngster comes in and scores. I don't run like that to your Sirinos and the likes but I mean Keletso, he's unbelievable," Mosimane told SuperSportTV.

"He's got that, you don't give him a chance in the box to face [the goalkeeper] he can finish."

Mosimane added that he had hoped to wrap up the game in regulation time as they have a crucial game against on Tuesday.

"We went where we didn't want to go; that's why [Motjeka] Madisha's knee is heavily strapped because we have a big one on Tuesday," Mosimane continued.

"I didn't want to go to extra-time but look, you can take it, to be honest.

"Ricardo [Nascimento] was struggling also. Madisha heavily-strapped but I had Wayne [Arense] and Mosa [Lebusa] on the bench if anything had happened."

The Kagiso-born mentor said he was at times frustrated by his team's lack of fluidity but feels that was caused by the absence of key players such as Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino, among others, but he was just happy to go through to the semi-finals.

"We were just frustrated because we're spoiled. We always have our combination play, our movements but we don't have 'Mshishi', we don't have Sirino and Vilakazi is loaded with a lot of games, that's what causes the frustration," he added.

"But you've got to be patient. We were patient with the team.

"We know that we have to be patient, the goal would eventually come. We always score. I was just praying that we keep zero behind, the goal will come.

"It's a Cup game, who cares? You just have to move on."