It'll be weird to play Bundesliga games without fans – Paderborn defender Collins

The Super Eagles left-back is excited to return to the pitch again when the German top-flight resumes on May 16

Paderborn defender Jamilu Collins said it will be strange for clubs to conclude the 2019-20 campaign without fans in the stadium.

On Wednesday, the German authorities approved the return of football activities after the Bundesliga was initially suspended to contain the spread of the coronavirus back in March.

The campaign will restart on May 16 as they aim to play the final nine matches with at the summit of the log.

Paderborn are rooted to the bottom of the league table with 16 points after 25 games, however, Collins is happy just to be back on the pitch again.

"I am happy with the decision made. Everybody has been waiting for this moment, and now it has been made," he told ESPN.

"I am really happy that I will be able to get back on the field again, and I am really really excited about it and can't wait to get started.

"It will be a little bit weird playing without fans, but we have to do what we have to do.

"What is important at the moment right now is to finish the season, and hopefully our fans will still cheer us watching on TV.

"At the moment, the safety and the health of our fans and people all over the world is very important, so it is safer for them to be at home right now.

"And when it is time for them to come back to watch football again, we will all be happy to see them in the stadium again. But for now we have to do what we have to do, playing indoors without fans, just playing and keeping safe."

Paderborn will battle on May 16 in an empty stadium because the German government has placed a ban on mass gatherings until at least August 31.

Collins was confined to his house during the suspension of football, and he resorted to home trainings to keep his shape.

The international admitted that he missed the game during the lockdown which he described a difficult situation.

"I missed football so much and it is nice to know that football will be back again this month," he added.

"The lockdown period is really, really difficult, being at home not being able to do what you love and all that. It is very very difficult, but thank God the football is back again and it's very good news for us."