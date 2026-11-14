Italy, once upon a time there was Retegui: are the 40 million received enough to say yes to Juventus?

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Mateo Retegui’s name has resurfaced among those being linked with Juventus’ attack. He has lost his place in the Italy squad and has been playing in Saudi Arabia for a year and a half on a huge salary. Are the conditions in place for him to return to Italy?

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Failure to qualify for the World Cup, a change of head coach in Italy's dugout and the emergence of a new generation, symbolised by Pio Esposito's breakthrough, have also left Mateo Retegui on the sidelines: he has been off Italy's radar since March. Retegui last played for Italy in Zenica, where Bosnia beat them on penalties in the World Cup play-off. His most recent goals for Italy came in October 2025, when he scored twice against Israel in Udine.

Meanwhile, the player born in 1999 in San Fernando (Buenos Aires province) keeps playing and scoring for Al-Qadisiya in Saudi Arabia: 46 appearances and 29 goals since the summer of 2025, including 15 appearances and 10 goals this season. Yet he has not earned another Italy call-up, even with Roberto Mancini in the dugout. Mancini is his mentor. He effectively discovered Retegui in Argentina and brought him into the national team in March 2023. For now, Mancini has left him out of Italy's new era.

Some believe Retegui, after Al-Qadisiya paid Atalanta 67 million for him and he signed a four-year deal worth 20 million a season from 2025 to 2029, has lost some of the fire, competitive drive and hunger that fuelled his breakthrough at Tigre (after spells at Boca Juniors, Estudiantes and Talleres). He went on to become Serie A's top scorer with Atalanta in 2024-25 (25 goals in 36 league matches).

In recent weeks, Retegui has again been linked with Serie A, particularly Juventus, who are desperate for a centre-forward capable of reaching double figures for league goals from inside the penalty area. Chapita has shown he can do that. Sorloth and Balogun remain Juventus' priorities, but Retegui should not be ruled out because, unlike the other two, the former Genoa and Atalanta player already knows Serie A and remains a potential Italy international who could be part of the Italian core Juve hope to rebuild.

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Financially, the deal would be difficult, more because of the timing and Retegui's salary than the transfer fee. A January move looks unlikely on cost grounds, even though Juve urgently need to act. After his first two years in Arabia, a summer deal looks more plausible, with a transfer fee of around 35 million and Retegui giving up the two years left on his contract, having already pocketed 40 million. What matters is what the player wants, and whether he wants to test himself and start fighting again.

To return to Italy, Retegui would have to give up another 40 million in wages for the 2027-29 period, though he might expect to earn at least 5 million a season at Juventus (so 10 million over the first two seasons). That would still leave Retegui giving up 30 million euros.