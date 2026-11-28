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Roberto Mancini turned 62 yesterday and has a wish.

In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, the Italy head coach said: "I said I'd win the World Cup, just as I said we'd win the Euros? You can't try to win something unless you believe in it completely. When we built the first national team, nobody believed in us. We were seventh or eighth in Europe. People said Verratti and Jorginho couldn't play together, and they formed a fantastic midfield. We went four years without losing a match, so we built something, we played well, very well. Now we have to do it again."

Mancini then discussed his split with Italy in August 2023, when he accepted a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia: "At the root of it all was a lack of communication between me and president Gravina. For a few months, I'd had the feeling that he intended to replace me at the first sign of trouble. We'd been talking about the staff for months and I let it go, pretending nothing was wrong. Meanwhile, the weeks passed and the issues remained unresolved. We picked up the discussion after the Nations League in the Netherlands and reached no conclusions. Then there was a month of silence."

"So I started talking to the Saudis, who had approached me much earlier. A friend had called me months before, told me a few things and suggested that kind of option, and I'd considered it. I was wrong not to resign after the Nations League, but honestly, I didn't want to leave. I wanted to stay. I had no intention of leaving, but sometimes things happen. I think I made a mistake, above all in how I assessed certain matters that needed to be addressed. If we'd done that, probably none of it would have happened. I should have got on a plane, flown to Rome and cleared things up with the president."

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"When did I realise I'd made a huge mistake? Straight away, but I couldn't go back. Saudi Arabia turned out to be an extremely difficult experience. If Luca Vialli had been there, we'd have talked and sorted out a lot of things."

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"Did I ask Gravina to bring me back after Spalletti left? I wasn't happy with how it had ended. A number of my colleagues didn't like Malagò's choice? That's all envy. These things happen at clubs every day: sackings, resignations, returns. I've acknowledged my mistake without looking for mitigating circumstances or excuses. I've tried to explain myself and apologised repeatedly."

"Did I return to the Italy dugout this year because of the Pirlo situation? It was the same the first time. I wasn't the head coach they had chosen, Carlo Ancelotti was. They turned to me when he chose something else. Am I a lucky man? You need a bit of luck now and then."

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"I've been forced to call up youngsters who hadn't yet played in Serie A, given that Italians account for only 30 per cent of the players. That's an embarrassing percentage. All I can do is look for young players with the potential to develop. And I have to take risks by putting them into important matches. There are youngsters with enormous quality, but they need time and experience to show it. Technical ability is what matters to me. That's what I look for when I choose a player. Then I try to work out which position suits them best, but only what happens on the pitch can give me that answer."

"Clubs have no interest in the national team, who have to find solutions on their own. There's no point complaining about a situation that has been developing for at least 20 years. We just have to find players and give them experience, even if it means risking the odd defeat. Tell me why foreign owners should be interested in our national team."

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"Our latest defeat in Belgium? It hurt. At the start, we'd have settled for that run, but when you get that far, you always hope to go further. We deserved to lose to Belgium. I watched the 4-1 again to understand the reasons for a defeat like that. For 45 minutes, they did no more than we did. Two or three incidents changed the match. We were a bit careless in certain defensive situations. I think the two matches against Belgium will prove more important and instructive than the two against France."

"Which player hasn't fulfilled his potential, the one I'd have backed to succeed but who has disappointed? I won't go too far back. I think Zaniolo has great potential. When I called him up for Italy, in his first training session he looked like a child playing with adults. By the third, he looked like an adult playing with adults. With the physical and technical qualities he has, he should be a star of Italian football today. Do I consider his time with the national team over after the latest incident? No. I call up players who are playing well when it's time to name the squad, players who can offer the team something. Besides, Nico has always behaved properly with me, regardless of the personal problems he's had. I hope he does everything he can to come back. I like unconventional players because they're the ones who make the difference. We can work on all the principles and tactics we want and know, but some matches are decided by players who know how to play. That's just how it is. You can't expect to dominate every time. You also have to know how to suffer, and if you have a player with something extra, he can decide it with one piece of play."

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"Who will win the Serie A title? I think Roma. Will Lazio fans be happy? I think Inter are the best team. I had a lot of faith in Napoli at the start, but they've had too many injuries. As for Lazio, I'll say this: don't bet on them collapsing."