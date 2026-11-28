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Roberto Mancini has a wish after turning 62 yesterday.

The Italy head coach told Corriere dello Sport: "Did I say we'll win the World Cup just as I said we'd win the Euros? You can't try to win something unless you truly believe you can. When we built the first national team, nobody out there believed in us. We were seventh or eighth in Europe. People said Verratti and Jorginho couldn't play together, and they formed a fantastic midfield. We went four years without losing a match, so we built something, we played well, very well. Now we have to do it again."

Mancini then returned to his departure from the national team in August 2023 to accept a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia: "At the heart of it all was a lack of communication between me and president Gravina. For a few months, I'd had the feeling that he intended to replace me at the first sign of trouble. We'd been talking about the staff for months and I let it go, pretended nothing was wrong. Meanwhile, the weeks went by and the issues remained unresolved. We returned to the subject after the Nations League in the Netherlands and reached no conclusion, then there was a month of silence."

"That's when I started talking to the Saudis, who had approached me much earlier. A friend had called me months before, telling me a few things and suggesting that kind of option, and I'd considered it too. I was wrong not to resign after the Nations League, but honestly, I didn't want to leave. I wanted to stay. It wasn't my intention to go, but sometimes things happen. I think I made a mistake, particularly in how I assessed certain matters that needed to be addressed. If we'd addressed them, probably nothing would have happened. I should have got on a plane, flown to Rome and cleared things up with the president."

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"When did I realise I'd made a huge mistake? Straight away, but I couldn't go back. Saudi Arabia turned out to be an extremely complicated experience. If Luca Vialli had been there, we'd have talked and sorted out a lot of things."

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"Did I ask Gravina to bring me back after Spalletti left? I didn't like how it had ended. A number of my colleagues didn't like Malagò's choice? That's just jealousy. These things happen every day at clubs: sackings, resignations, returns. I acknowledged my mistake without looking for excuses or alibis. I tried to explain it and apologised repeatedly."

"Did I return to the Italy job this year because of the Pirlo situation? It was the same the first time. I wasn't the designated head coach, Carlo Ancelotti was. They turned to me when he chose something else. Am I a lucky man? You need a bit of luck now and then."

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"I've had to call up young players who hadn't yet played in Serie A, given that Italians account for just 30 per cent. That's an embarrassing percentage. All I can do is look for young players with the potential to develop. And I have to take risks by playing them in important matches. There are young players with enormous ability, but they need time and experience to show it. The technical side is what matters to me. That's what interests me when I pick a player. Only after that do I try to work out which position suits him best, but only performances on the pitch can give me that answer."

"Clubs have no interest in the national team, which has to find solutions on its own. There's no point complaining about a situation that's been developing for at least 20 years. We just have to find the players and give them experience, even if that means risking defeat in a few matches. Tell me why foreign owners should be interested in our national team."

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"Our last defeat in Belgium? We were upset by it. At the start, we'd have taken that run, but when you get there, you always hope to go further. We deserved to lose against Belgium. I watched the 4-1 again to understand the reasons for a defeat like that. For 45 minutes, they did no more than we did. Two or three incidents changed the match. We were a little careless in certain defensive situations. I think the two games against Belgium will prove more important and instructive than the two against France."

"Which player hasn't fulfilled his potential, the one I'd have backed to succeed but who has disappointed? I don't have to go too far back. I think Zaniolo has considerable potential. When I called him up for Italy, in his first training session he looked like a child playing with grown-ups. By the third, he looked like a grown-up playing with grown-ups. Given his physical and technical qualities, he should be a star of Italian football today. Do I consider his time with the national team over after the latest incident? No. I call up players who are playing well at the time of selection, who can offer something to the team. Besides, Nico has always behaved properly with me, regardless of the personal problems he's had. I hope he does everything he can to come back. I like unconventional players because they're the ones who make the difference. We can work on all the principles and tactics we want and know, but some matches are decided by players who know how to play. That's just how it is. You can't expect to dominate every time. You also have to know how to suffer, and if you have a player with that little bit extra, he can decide the match with one piece of play."

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"Who will win the Serie A title? I think Roma. Will Lazio fans be happy? I think Inter are the best team. I had a lot of faith in Napoli at the start, but they've had too many injuries. As for Lazio, I'll say this: don't bet on them collapsing."