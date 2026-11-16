Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1085428172.jpgIMAGO
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Italian moves: a new development in the departure of Barcelona's star

Follow GOAL on Google

Just over a month before the winter transfer window opens, Jorge Mendes is working to identify concrete destinations to accelerate Alejandro Balde's departure from Barcelona, with the player's own approval.

Advertisement

According to Sport, Balde's exit is gathering real pace in Italy. The Barcelona full-back has become one of the hottest names doing the rounds ahead of the winter window.

Corriere dello Sport claim Juventus are weighing up a loan move for Balde, pouncing on Barcelona's willingness to let him go in January.

The Italian paper put a price tag of no less than 40 million euros on the player, the figure that would frame any future purchase option.

One way to seal an agreement would involve a 40 million euro purchase clause, one that turns mandatory should Juventus qualify for the Champions League next season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

That structure spares the Italian club an immediate outlay. For Barcelona, it offers the chance of a healthy financial return come the end of the campaign.

Related Topics

Juventus are not alone, though. Tuttomercatoweb report that super-agent Jorge Mendes has started working his contacts to find Balde the right landing spot.

Mendes offered the full-back to Milan and Roma last summer, two clubs he knows well and who are still monitoring his position.

Advertisement

"Tuttomercatoweb" suggests Mendes could prove decisive in getting the deal over the line. It even reckons Milan and Roma hold something of an edge through those earlier talks with the agent, while Juventus remain tied to the potential sale of some of their own players.

Roma, for their part, have cooled on the idea. They see the player's salary as tough to stomach, unless Balde agrees to take a pay cut or Barcelona chip in to cover part of it.

Advertisement

Italy is not the only option. Monaco are also watching a player whose role under Hansi Flick has shrunk and who badly needs regular minutes again.

For Barcelona, selling Balde means fresh funds to pour into other areas of the squad.

Advertisement

A loan with a future purchase option could pave the way for a deal that is already taking clear shape, with barely a month and a half to go until the winter window opens.

Written byMohamed Mansi

Senior Editor

I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.

My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.

At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.

My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.

Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.

My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).

During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.

You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms:

View Author Profile