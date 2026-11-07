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FC Barcelona v Aston Villa FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images
Daniel Buse
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“It wouldn’t surprise me”: Former team-mate Marcus Rashford makes spectacular Ballon d’Or prediction about Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal

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Marcus Rashford, Lamine Yamal's former teammate at FC Barcelona, believes the teenager can achieve great things.

"Let's see what else he achieves, but if he ends up winning seven Ballons d'Or, it wouldn't surprise me," said Rashford, who has returned to Manchester United after his loan spell with the Catalans, during a question-and-answer session with the Manchester Evening News. Lamine Yamal finished third in the vote for the best player of 2026, announced at the end of October, behind winner Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) and Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid).

Rashford compared the teenager to Messi: "I've never seen a player of his age as talented as he is. For me, he is the one who has come closest to Messi's level over the years," he explained. After Messi's surprise departure, the Catalans spent years searching for a successor. Rashford believes that search is now likely over.

Messi holds the record with eight Ballons d'Or, most recently winning the award in 2023 after he won the World Cup in Qatar with Argentina. His long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo has won it five times. The pair dominated the award between 2008 and 2023, when other players won it only rarely.

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Lamine Yamal has 13 goals and 11 assists in 15 competitive matches for the Catalans this season. Barcelona did not sign Rashford permanently in the summer, instead filling his position on the left wing with Karim Adeyemi, who joined from Borussia Dortmund.