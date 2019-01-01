'It would be unbelievable if he doesn't get the job' - Berbatov backs Solskjaer to become permanent Man Utd boss

The Bulgarian believes the Red Devils' interim manager should be guaranteed the full-time job if he guides his team to a top four finish

Dimitar Berbatov has hailed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's start to life as Manchester United manager and says it would be "unbelievable" if he did not land the job on a full-time basis should their good form continue.

Solskjaer has led his team to four victories in his first four matches in charge of the Red Devils since being appointed as interim manager in December.

Much has been made of United's change in style since his arrival, with previous boss Jose Mourinho criticised for not getting enough out of the players at his disposal.

Former striker Berbatov says the current side look 'completely different' under Solskjaer and has also praised the contributions of coaches Mike Phelan and Michael Carrick.

"What an unbelievable start for Ole," Berbatov told Betfair.

"You can see, all of a sudden, that Manchester United look like a completely different team - because every new manager comes with different ideas and his own philosophy about how the game should be played.

"The central defenders are now carrying the ball out, the full-backs are pushed up - Ashley Young was in the box a few times against Bournemouth - and, of course,Paul Pogba is playing with far more freedom and has been much more effective as a result.

"The forwards are now playing one-touch football, with imagination and creativity - it's something I'd pay to watch, and that hasn't always been the case this season.

"Of course, the fixtures have been kind so far - and Ole faces his first real test next weekend when United travel to Spurs - but the good thing is they have been winning with style.

"If United keep performing like this until the end of the season - and especially if they can make the top four - it would be unbelievable if Ole doesn't get the job full-time. He's young, with the right ideas and a good team around him including Mike Phelan and Michael Carrick, and it's a chance he deserves."

On Friday, Solskjaer refused to quash suggestions that United could dip into the transfer market this month, but Berbatov belives the Red Devils are not in need of any new additions, despite links to a number of centre-back's.

"I have said in this column before that United need a new ball-playing centre-back, but the likes of Lindelof and Jones are now showing that they are more than capable of bringing the ball out so they don't need anyone else," he added.

"Ole instead needs to focus on bringing the best out of the players already on the books and there have been some good signs there already, with Marcus Rashford looking very sharp and even Alexis Sanchez joining the party at Newcastle with an excellent assist.

"The FA Cup match against Reading will be a good chance for the likes of Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to show the new manager that they deserve starting positions against Spurs."