It would be massive for Stellenbosch to beat Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs - Barker

The Stellies boss speaks of Amakhosi’s shortcomings as they meet in the league on Wednesday night

After beating in the Premier Soccer League ( ) in October, Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has revealed their mission is to down another Soweto giant in the form of .

The PSL newbies are set to welcome Amakhosi at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night and Barker is convinced coach Ernst Middendorp’s defence can be exploited as he draws inspiration from .

On the other hand, the former manager has heaped praise on left-back Marc van Heerden whom he says is vital for the Cape Winelands-based outfit.

“We can’t afford to slip-up at the back against a side like Chiefs who have plenty of fire-power at the front of their formation,” Barker told Independent Media.

“The return from injury of Nyiko Mobbie strengthens our last line, which has been able to keep clean sheets when working as one.

“Chiefs are strong at the back, they’ve only conceded seven goals, but if you saw the way they defended in going down 2-1 to Maritzburg United on Sunday in the Telkom Knockout semi-finals, you can hurt them if you get the ball behind their wall.

“They were missing some big-name players in this regard it must be said.”

With key defender Erick Mathoho still suspended, Chiefs will welcome midfielder Willard Katsande and goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi who are back from suspensions, but Barker wants nothing but a win and pins his hopes on the experienced left-back.

“You can expect my players to be fired-up for yet another historic game. To knock over two of the giants of domestic football would be an amazing accomplishment,” he added.

Article continues below

“He (Van Heerden) brings a ton of top-flight experience to the table and his work ethic is second to none.

“He’s always busy, whether going backward or forward, and those charges down his side of the field have created chances for the two strikers (Iqraam) Rayners and Waseem Isaacs.”

With Chiefs coming back from a 2-1 loss in the Telkom Knockout Cup last weekend, they will look to consolidate their spot at the top of the table whilst the hosts chase their third win of the campaign out of 11 matches.