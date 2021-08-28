It would be difficult to beat ‘solid’ Chelsea - Inhulets Petrove’s Gopey

Following their draw with Liverpool, the Nigerian striker claims it will be difficult for any team to match the Blues’ quality

It will be hard for any team in the Premier League to defeat Chelsea this season, according to Inhulets Petrove star Stephen Gopey.

The Blues settled for a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s English elite division showing against Liverpool at Anfield Stadium.



They took a 22nd-minute lead through Kai Havertz, however, Jurgen Klopp’s men leveled matters courtesy of Mohammed Salah’s penalty following a handball by Reece James – who was given his marching orders by referee Anthony Taylor.



Despite playing with a man down, Thomas Tuchel’s side held their nerves to pick a point away from home to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021-22 season.



Lifted by the reigning European champions’ performance against the Reds, the former Wikki Tourists star reveals that it would be hard for any team to break Chelsea in the race for the English elite division diadem.

“A big kudos to Thomas Tuchel for building a solid Chelsea team within a year. Personally, I feel it would be difficult for any team in the Premier League to stop them at the moment,” Gopey told Goal.



“Despite playing with a man down, they never gave up as they stopped Liverpool’s rampaging forward line from scoring the winner. That shows they have strong character and that’s how champions do.

“Well, it is too early to say that they would remain unbeaten for the rest of the season. However, with the way they are playing they look like a strong contender to win the Premier League title.”



He also reserved special praise for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who made crucial saves to deny Liverpool.



“A big well done to goalkeeper Mendy for his crucial saves,” he added.

“That was a brave performance against a team that posses one of the best attacking line-ups in Europe at the moment.

“He continues to prove why he is Chelsea’s number 1 ahead of Spaniard Kepa Kepa Arrizabalaga.”



After the international break, Chelsea resume their league campaign with a home fixture against Aston Villa on September 9.

Three days later, they host Russian Premier League outfit Zenit as they begin their Champions League campaign.