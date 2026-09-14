"It would be a greater injustice than 2010": Barcelona sound the general alarm for the Ballon d'Or

In comments that ignited the race for the 2026 Ballon d'Or early, the young Spanish star Lamine Yamal placed himself at the heart of the competition, arguing that what he has achieved this season makes him the most deserving of football's most prestigious individual award, ahead even of his direct rival Kylian Mbappé.

Yamal's comments came during an exclusive interview with the legendary Jorge Valdano on the programme "Universo Valdano", where he spoke with striking confidence about his claim to the prize. "To whom would I give it? To the best player in the world. I think that perhaps there are two of us who are the best in the world, and this year I deserve it for what I have achieved. For me, Mbappé and I are the best in the world, and that is completely clear, everyone who watches the matches knows it," he said.

Ballon d'Or obsession and consensus within Barcelona

Renowned Spanish journalist Antón Meana believes Yamal treats the award as a declared personal goal, unlike the legends who came before him at the Catalan club.

Speaking on the famous programme "Carrusel Deportivo" on Cadena SER radio, Meana said: "Lamine Yamal plays for the Ballon d'Or. Even a few days ago the club had not taken an official stance on his nomination, and now it has become a consensus: the coach, the president, the sporting director."

"Everyone says that Lamine Yamal deserves it, and Lamine himself declares it publicly, he does so in the press conference before the Champions League match and on Valdano's programme because he wants to play this game," he continued.

Then came the comparison. "Messi did not play to win Ballon d'Or awards, rather he played to win titles, but Lamine thinks about the Ballon d'Or all the time, it is almost like an obsession for him, he wants to win it, he is young, but he wants to win it now, and if possible this season," he added.

"A greater injustice than South Africa 2010"

Meana built his decisive argument on a striking historical comparison. He recalled the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where Argentina, led by Messi, were beaten 4-0 by Germany in the quarter-finals. Spain went on to lift the trophy thanks to Andrés Iniesta's historic goal in the final. Yet the Ballon d'Or still went to Messi that year, with Iniesta and Xavi coming second and third.

"I realise that it was not the Lamine Yamal who would go on to play in Euro 2024, but I think that losing the Ballon d'Or this year would be an even greater injustice than losing it in South Africa 2010," Meana said.

He pointed to Yamal's direct superiority over Mbappé this season, not only at club level with the La Liga title Mbappé also competes in, but on the international stage too, after leading Spain to the World Cup by knocking out Mbappé's France in the semi-finals.

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Titles settle the Yamal and Mbappé battle

Analyst Luis Flaquer agreed, insisting that collective titles will settle the contest. "If the competition is narrowed down to Lamine and Mbappé, then I think the matter is settled, because team titles are the deciding factor, and it is one of the conditions for winning the Ballon d'Or," he said.

"In terms of talent, there may be a difference, for as Lamine says, they are both the best players in the world. But in terms of team titles, Lamine surpassed Mbappé in the league and in the World Cup too, where Lamine dominated Mbappé and won the tournament," he continued.

Barcelona's strategy behind the scenes

Journalist Jordi Martí, meanwhile, revealed a comprehensive strategy inside Barcelona to back their jewel's nomination, explaining that the matter goes well beyond performance on the pitch.

"I think it is good for Barcelona to support a player, and that having this large number of World Cup winners will help to unify the votes. I believe in the importance of performance on the pitch, but we also know that the politics and the deals that are struck behind the scenes in the ten days preceding the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony play a hugely important role. The club must act as a single entity," Martí said.

"There is a lot at stake here. We must appreciate Lamine's merit, his performance, his successes and his development, because Lamine is not just a talent, he possesses maturity, intelligence, composure, responsibility, commitment and other qualities that are added to his talent, and it makes sense, for Lamine's brand, as well as for Barcelona, that a potential Ballon d'Or win should be a fundamental strategy for the club," he added.