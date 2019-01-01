'It won’t be too long' - Solskjaer confirms Pogba will return to action for Man Utd in early December

The Norwegian expects a prized asset back on the pitch next month as the Red Devils approach a hectic Christmas period which could prove pivotal

boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Paul Pogba will be available again from December onwards, as he steps up his recovery from injury.

The Frenchman has been out of action since featuring in a 1-1 draw against at Old Trafford on September 30.

United have had to make do without Pogba in seven matches across all competitions, with only three wins recorded alongside two draws and two defeats.

The 26-year-old has revealed that he will still be required to wear a cast for another seven days before undertaking a further "two weeks of rehabilitation".

Ahead of United's clash against Partizan Belgrade on Thursday, Solskjaer confirmed Pogba's recovery timeline, insisting he will "work hard" to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

"He [Pogba] said it himself," the Norwegian head coach told a press conference. "It won’t be too long until he’s out of his cast. He’ll work hard during the international break and hopefully, he’ll be back."