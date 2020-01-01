'It won't be long before Cavani makes a big impact' - Man Utd striker getting 'sharper & sharper', says Solskjaer

The Norwegian is confident that the former Paris Saint-Germain star's contribution will increase as he builds up his match fitness

Edinson Cavani is getting sharper and sharper and it will not be long before the striker makes a big impact at Old Trafford, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Cavani embarked on a new challenge in the Premier League by signing a one-season contract at Old Trafford in October, which includes the option of an extra year.

The 33-year-old had been without a club since leaving in June, and has been granted extra time to build up his fitness since his arrival at United.

He has had to be content with three substitute appearances for Solskjaer's side so far, with his latest cameo coming during a 1-0 defeat against on Sunday.

The Uruguayan has only shown glimpses of his predatory instincts amid a lack of playing time, but his manager is confident he will soon be ready to prove his worth as a regular starter after seeing him make gradual progress on the training pitch.

“He’s generally a fit man anyway and he’s getting his sharpness in training and he’s got some substitute appearances now," Solskjaer told a press conference ahead of the Red Devils' trip to on Wednesday night.

"We haven’t managed to get him long enough yet to make a big impact but he’s looking sharper and sharper in training so it won’t be long.”

One man who could slot straight into Solskjaer's line-up in is Anthony Martial, who has just finished serving a three-game Premier League suspension after being sent off in a heavy loss to Spurs before the last international break.

The Frenchman scored a penalty as United thrashed 5-0 in their last outing at Old Trafford, and the Norwegian head coach is hopeful he will kick on to rediscover his best form in the coming weeks.

“Anthony has been important for us last season and in the time I’ve been here. So, of course, to have him back is a boost," said Solskjaer. "It gives us more options for up front and on either side, and we’ll look forward to seeing the best of Anthony.

"I thought towards the end of the Leipzig game you could see his sharpness getting there and he was really positive and bright which is good.”

Pressed on the need for his side to react strongly after suffering their third top-flight reversal of the season with a crucial clash against looming large on the horizon, Solskjaer added: "Definitely. It’s always important to bounce back and respond after a disappointing day.

"We’ve had some time to reflect over this [the Arsenal defeat] now and it’s gone, and we’ve got to get a performance in Istanbul and hopefully we’ll get three points and then we go to .

"Of course we’ve not been helped by the schedule but it’s another challenge.”