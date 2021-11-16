Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter has insisted that it is too early to declare Mamelodi Sundowns as the 2021/22 Premier Soccer League champions.

Masandawana have looked unstoppable in the current campaign as they remain undefeated having recorded eight wins and one draw in the PSL which sees them placed at the top of the league standings.

The defending champions are also yet to concede in the league this term and they are five points clear of second-placed Stellenbosch FC, while also having a game in hand.

On the other hand, Chiefs have blown hot and cold this season and they find themselves placed sixth on the league standings - 10 points behind leaders Sundowns.

However, Baxter has refused to give up on the league title and he made it known that they aim to challenge for the most prestigious trophy in South African club football.

“Not at all, not at all. If you put that to them now... they’d probably laugh at you. We have to knock them off their perch,” Baxter told Times Live.

“I think what we find in the league is that even though new teams, let’s say new names appear [in the title race] it doesn’t mean that’s a small team. We’re a new team.”

SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates were the other teams which were expected to challenge for this season's PSL title, but they have been inconsistent thus far.

Baxter, who is a two-time PSL title-winning coach, feels that there are teams which will go head to head with Sundowns for the league title.

“There are still some other good teams who’re competitive, hence it won’t be easy to say they [Sundowns] are already gone with it," he added.

Chiefs are hoping to end their seven-year trophy drought with Baxter being the last coach to lift some silverware with the Naturena-based giants in 2015, which was the PSL title.

Amakhosi will be away to Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday as the domestic league resumes following the current Fifa international break.