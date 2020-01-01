'It will not be about Ronwen on his own' - Williams on SuperSport United captaincy

The 28-year-old takes over the Matsatsantsa armband from Dean Furman, who has left the club

Incoming SuperSport United skipper Ronwen Williams says the success of the club will not entirely fall on him, and that his leadership role will not be a tough task considering he has experienced players around him to call upon for advice,

The goalkeeper is the new SuperSport United captain, replacing Dean Furman who has left the club to join his family in the United Kingdom.

Having previously been captain on a part-time basis during Furman’s absence, Williams’ new permanent role could begin soon if the current season continues.

Williams is relishing being the new leader of the team, a challenge he says would be made easy by club veterans like defenders Bongani Khumalo and Clayton Daniel who have performed captaincy duties before.

“It makes my job much easier, having guys like that around me. My job is to just go and toss the coin, but in hindsight, I have learned that you need to lead every day,” Williams told Phakaaathi.

“You need to be the first one in and the last one out, working hard taking the profession seriously, and having these guys will be key to how I fare as a captain.”

If the season resumes, Williams’ biggest task would be leading the team to a third-place finish which is the most realistic target they could achieve.

SuperSport are third on the standings, eight points behind leaders .

Their major threat for a top-three finish are who have the same number of points as them and have played a game less.

“When Dean came here five years ago, we all played a part because he did not understand PSL football and we helped him,” said Williams.

“All the success that the team has had is attributed to all of us a collective so this time around, nothing will change, it will not be about Ronwen on his own.

“We are closely united and we have the core of the team, myself, Clayton, Grant Kekana, Onismor Bhasera, Bongani and Bradley Grobler. These are guys who have been playing professional football for over 10 years, so they will be helping me and making things a lot easier for.”

Williams’ captaincy comes on the backdrop of his 10th season with the senior team and regular game time.

He is also the current national team number one goalkeeper.