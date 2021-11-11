It will not be a 'disaster' for Bafana Bafana - Broos waters down Fifa World Cup qualification expectations

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they will naturally be “disappointed” if they fail to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup but it will not be a train smash for them because his team has been in existence for only three months.

After assuming the Bafana reins in May, Broos insisted that he is building a new team and qualification for the global quadrennial competition would be a bonus.

Now with South Africa undefeated under Broos and in the driving seat in Group G of the World Cup qualifiers, expectations on them to make it for Qatar 2022 have heightened.

But Broos has moved in to play down the hopes, saying failure to qualify would not be a disaster.

“I repeat what I said before the qualifiers: we will do everything to be qualified for the next round. If it doesn’t succeed, it will be a disappointment for everyone, but not a disaster. Don’t forget, this team has existed for only three months,” said Broos as per Daily Maverick.

Bafana host Zimbabwe in the penultimate match of the qualifiers on Thursday and would be keen to preserve their Group G lead ahead of their final match away in Ghana on Sunday.

Zimbabwe are at the bottom of their group, having already bowed out of the qualification race and Broos discussed how his team should approach the Warriors in Johannesburg.

“The most important thing is how we’re going to play, what we’re going to do on the pitch. We have to start the game not giving them confidence,” Broos said.

“This team [Zimbabwe] is coming to South Africa not believing that they can win, but trying to win. So, if we give them confidence from the beginning of the game, it will be more difficult than it is already.

“It’s not an easy game for us. But if we lose points, it will be our mistake. It will mean that we are not playing as we have to play and that we are not playing at our level. If we can do that [play at our level] we will win the game. We have to be ready from the first second of the game. That is important.”

If South Africa beat Zimbabwe and Ghana lose to Ethiopia on Thursday, Bafana will qualify for the next round of qualification with a match to spare.