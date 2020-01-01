'It will mean a lot to me' - Zwane targets record 10th PSL title for Mamelodi Sundowns

The Bafana Bafana international feels that he can still improve having netted the most goals (nine) for Masandawana in the league this season

attacker Themba Zwane says he is hungry for more success at the Tshwane giants.

The man nicknamed Mshishi is one of the best players in the country and he has enjoyed a lot of success during his time with Masandawana.

Mshishi has helped Sundowns win eight major trophies including three Premier Soccer League ( ) titles and he has set his sights on his fourth league winner's medal.

The Brazilians are the most decorated team in the history of the PSL having won a record nine league trophies.

“It will mean a lot to me,” Zwane said of the possible record 10th championship when speaking to the club's official website.

“When I came to Sundowns in 2011, I told myself that I want to create history and make history to repeat itself," the 30-year-old player, who joined Sundowns from lower division side Vardos FC, continued.

"To be honest I was ready for anything and I manage the pressure because I know what people want from me. I am expected to deliver at all times.”

Sundowns are placed second on the league standings - four points behind leaders - but have a game in hand.

The current season has been suspended since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the campaign is expected to resume soon.

Zwane has been very influential for the Brazilians this season having netted 13 goals and registered 10 assists across all competitions.

“The secret is that you need to be consistent and work hard. Remember that at Sundowns we have a lot of quality players so if you don’t do that they will take your place,” he said.

Last season, Mshishi hit the back of the net 11 times and registered seven assists and he credited his teammates for his consistency and outstanding performances.

“I am trying to improve the ‘Mshishi’ of last season of course. I only compete with myself, and give credit to my teammates because they make things to be easy for me," he concluded.

Zwane has also helped Sundowns clinch the Caf title, Caf Super Cup title, two Telkom Knockout Cups and a Nedbank Cup title.