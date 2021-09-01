The former Allianz Arena chief thinks that the prolific Norwegian frontman will seek a new challenge abroad when he leaves Westfalenstadion

Bayern Munich are unlikely to sign Erling Haaland in 2022, according to the club's former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who says it "will be difficult" to keep the Borussia Dortmund striker in Germany.

Haaland's stunning exploits in the final third at Dortmund over the past 18 months have led to him being hailed as the most talented young forward of his generation, and a number of top European clubs are reportedly keeping tabs on his progress.

Bayern are among those to have been strongly linked with the 21-year-old, and they have a history of luring the best players away from Westfalenstadion, but Rummenigge expects his next destination to be somewhere abroad.

What's been said?

Asked whether Bayern could look to bring in Haaland next year, the ex-Allianz Arena chief has told Sport Bild: "He has become an absolute figurehead in the league.

"But I'm afraid he won't be staying in the Bundesliga. The numbers that are circulating show that it's difficult to keep him in Germany. I assume that his future lies abroad."

Will Haaland leave Dortmund?

Haaland, still has three years left on his contract at Dortmund, but also reportedly has a €75 million (£64m/$87m) release clause in his contract that will become active next summer.

In addition to Bayern, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Manchester City have also been credited with an interest in the Norwegian, but BVB boss Marco Rose remains optimistic that he will stay at Westfalenstadion for the long term.

"In the end, Erling has to decide for himself where he sees his future," Rose said last month. "In any case, we are happy that he is currently playing for us - and, who knows, possibly it'll be even more than just one season if we write an extraordinary story here."

Haaland's BVB numbers

Haaland has hit a staggering 63 goals in 64 appearances for Dortmund to date, with his latest effort coming in stoppage time against Hoffenheim on Friday to give Rose's side a dramatic 3-2 victory.

The Norway international has also set up 18 goals for his team-mates, and played a key role in Dortmund's run to DFB-Pokal glory last season.

