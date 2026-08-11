As Bild reports, Kaua Santos is set to start ahead of last season's first-choice goalkeeper Michael Zetterer when Eintracht Frankfurt open their competitive season against Oberliga side St. Tönis in the DFB Cup in just under a week and a half.

Under new coach Adi Hütter, the report says the Brazilian has edged slightly ahead of his German rival during pre-season. The battle to become Eintracht Frankfurt's number one has still not been finally decided.

For that reason, according to information from Bild, Zetterer is not planning to leave Frankfurt. Hütter is said to have promised the 31-year-old a fair fight and equal chances, so he still hopes to move back to the front of the queue if Santos gets injured or his performances are too weak.

Who will win the battle for the goal at Eintracht Frankfurt?

Initially, Zetterer joined Eintracht last season as the planned backup to Santos. He quickly showed he was the safer and more reliable option in goal, prompting then coach Dino Toppmöller to bench the Brazilian and make the German his number one.

After Albert Riera took over, Santos got the nod again and Zetterer initially returned to the bench. Then Santos suffered a more serious knee injury in the spring, forcing SGE to turn back to Zetterer. The 31-year-old stayed in goal for Frankfurt through to the end of the season.



