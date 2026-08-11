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Kaua SantosGetty Images
Christian Guinin

Translated by

It was the closest battle for a place in the past Bundesliga season in this position: the goalkeeper question at Eintracht Frankfurt has now allegedly been decided

DFB-Pokal
Kaua
M. Zetterer
SC St. Toenis vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt

At Eintracht Frankfurt, there is set to be an open battle for the place in goal next season. One of the goalkeepers nevertheless has his nose slightly in front.

As Bild reports, Kaua Santos is set to start ahead of last season's first-choice goalkeeper Michael Zetterer when Eintracht Frankfurt open their competitive season against Oberliga side St. Tönis in the DFB Cup in just under a week and a half.

Under new coach Adi Hütter, the report says the Brazilian has edged slightly ahead of his German rival during pre-season. The battle to become Eintracht Frankfurt's number one has still not been finally decided.

For that reason, according to information from Bild, Zetterer is not planning to leave Frankfurt. Hütter is said to have promised the 31-year-old a fair fight and equal chances, so he still hopes to move back to the front of the queue if Santos gets injured or his performances are too weak.

Who will win the battle for the goal at Eintracht Frankfurt?

Initially, Zetterer joined Eintracht last season as the planned backup to Santos. He quickly showed he was the safer and more reliable option in goal, prompting then coach Dino Toppmöller to bench the Brazilian and make the German his number one.

After Albert Riera took over, Santos got the nod again and Zetterer initially returned to the bench. Then Santos suffered a more serious knee injury in the spring, forcing SGE to turn back to Zetterer. The 31-year-old stayed in goal for Frankfurt through to the end of the season.

DFB-Pokal
SC St. Toenis crest
SC St. Toenis
STT
Eintracht Frankfurt crest
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE


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