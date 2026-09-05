Marc Bartra has revealed that his controversial intervention against Real Madrid was no accident. The Real Betis defender knew exactly what the rule said about encroaching into the penalty area before a spot-kick is taken.

Kylian Mbappe missed from the spot as Real Madrid slipped to a 0-1 defeat last Friday in La Liga, Alvaro Valles saving the effort. Madrid demanded a retake over Bartra's positioning inside the box, or right on its edge, before the ball was struck.

Speaking to "Movistar" in comments carried by the newspaper "Marca", Bartra explained that he had asked a friend who works as a referee about this exact scenario after watching something similar unfold in another La Liga fixture.

"A few rounds ago, I think Jose Luis Gaya made a little jump, so I asked a friend of mine who was a referee in the second division, and he told me that as long as you are in this spot but you do not put your foot inside the area, the kick will not be retaken," he said.

It was a huge gamble. The Betis defender was trying to time Mbappe's run-up to the exact instant.

"I tried to work it out in the best way possible," he added. "It is true that if Mbappe had struck half a second earlier or later, he would have caught me inside the area, but I tried to stay as long as possible with my foot touching the ground without stepping into the area, and I succeeded in that."

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This is nothing new for the defender. He uses the same trick in attack, exploiting the finest margins to arrive on the ball at the perfect moment.

"I do the same thing in attack too, I wait until the last moment so that I can reach the ball, because it is about seconds and small details," he concluded. "I remember I scored a goal in the Copa del Rey almost two years ago against Sant Andreu, only because I tried to be in the right place."

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