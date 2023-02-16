It was just a disaster - Middendorp on how Bobby Motaung fired him at Kaizer Chiefs

Swallows FC head coach Ernst Middendorp has divulged how he was dismissed by Kaizer Chiefs after the Soweto giants missed out on the PSL title.

Failure to win the PSL title cost Middendorp his job

The 64-year-old has opened up about his Amakhosi exit

Middendorp discussed interference at big clubs

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Germany-born tactician was dismissed by the Glamour Boys at the end of the 2019-20 season as his second spell in charge of the Naturena-based giants came to an end.

Chiefs had narrowly missed out to the PSL championship on the last day of the campaign as they drew with Baroka FC and Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned champions following their win over Black Leopards.

Middendorp insisted that there was no interference from the Amakhosi management during his time with the club and he also explained how he was dismissed by the club.

WHAT DID MIDDENDORP SAY?: "In clubs of this magnitude, there are always opinions, opinions from the chairman, management, directors and of course the technical team in the end, guided by the head coach, there were opinions but there was no interference to make it clear,” Middendorp told Marawa Sports Worldwide.

“I was released being in the position to qualify for the CAF Champions League; it was just a disaster at the time simply easy. The final talk from the management was presented to the team in my presence.

"Everybody went on holiday and I went to the office of Bobby Motaung, telling me ‘coach that’s it, thank you for your work and now you can go home, we will sort it out on the contract side'; it was simply an easy procedure."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Middendorp remains the last Chiefs coach to mount a serious challenge for the PSL championship as his successor Gavin Hunt was fired towards the end of the 2020-21 season due to the team's poor in the league.

Hunt was replaced by Stuart Baxter who was dismissed last April due to the team's poor run of results and the Soweto giants are currently under the guidance of Arthur Zwane.

The last time the Glamour Boys won a major trophy was in 2015 and Zwane is under pressure to end the trophy drought.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS AND SWALLOWS?: The two Soweto giants will be in action in the PSL on Sunday.

Chiefs will welcome Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium, while Swallows faced off with Cape Town City in the Mother City.