'It was hot' - Orlando Pirates' Ncikazi unhappy with small field at LPRC Oilers

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi insists the environment and facility were not conducive despite the team's 2-0 win away to LPRC Oilers in the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia.

Tshegofatso Mabasa and Fortune Makaringe scored in the 43rd and 90th minutes respectively to hand Bucs a massive advantage ahead of the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Despite the win, the tactician concedes it was not an easy assignment owing to several reasons. He was happy with a win which puts them in a good position to make it to the group stage of the second-tier competition.

What was said?

"It was not an easy match, the conditions were not what we’re used to, it was very hot," Ncikazi said as quoted by iDiskiTimes.

"The field was a bit smaller than what we’re used to, a bit bumpy, we had to try and score, the African championship is important by scoring away from home.

"So it was important that we scored, we could have scored more, but I’m just happy that we could score, at least there is a two-goal difference. Because if you score one, you’re still giving the opponents the chance."

Job not yet done

The tactician insists it is not yet over for the Soweto heavyweights despite being firmly in the driving seat, and any complacency will not be allowed.

"And we’re not going to take [the win] for granted when we play the second leg, a very good side, they’ve got very good players," Ncikazi continued.

"So we’ll always be mindful when they come to South Africa, anything can still be possible, but at least we have given ourselves an advantage.

"Pirates won, but we still played a very good team from Liberia, and we wish them all the best."

Before the Sunday game, the Buccaneers will play Baroka in a PSL assignment on Thursday.