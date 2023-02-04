Ernst Middendorp was not impressed with Swallows' display in their win against Richards Bay, where they did Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates a favour.

Swallows did Pirates, Chiefs favour by beating Richards Bay

Soweto giants chasing Caf Champions League spot

Middendorp unhappy with Swallows' entire game

WHAT HAPPENED: Swallows tactician Middendorp was not impressed with the way his team played the entire game in the 1-0 win over Richards Bay on Friday night.

Kagiso Malinga was the hero for his team after scoring the lone goal with 10 minutes to go at the Dobsonville Stadium.

The victory was welcome for Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs who are in the race for the Caf Champions League spots.

While the fans of the two Soweto heavyweights welcomed the win, the former Amakhosi coach was not entirely happy with how his team played the first half.

WHAT HE SAID: "Let’s be honest, the first half was crap; we played a good game for 45 minutes," Middendorp told Far Post.

"I was absolutely terrified to see our ball possession work that we’ve been doing now for weeks during training sessions. But it’s much better.

"But at the beginning of the week, we made it very clear they [Richards Bay] conceded only 10 goals, seven months now into the season and we knew it was not going to be an easy task and at the end, it was an important win for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Third-placed SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates will overtake Royal AM if they manage to win their matches this weekend. The Swanky Boys play Cape Town City while the Sea Robbers tackle runaway leaders SuperSport United.

Kaizer Chiefs will reduce the gap between them and the Natal Rich Boy to just a point if they win their match against TS Galaxy.

IN TWO PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: SuperSport, Chiefs, and Pirates have another reason to work harder for a win this weekend.

The top two teams in the Premier Soccer League will represent the nation in the continental's club elite competition.