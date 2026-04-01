"It was an involuntary reaction"... Elias Ben Saghir sends an apology to Moroccan fans

Over the past few weeks, tensions between Senegal and Morocco have escalated following the Confederation of African Football’s decision regarding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

CAF decided to consider Senegal as having withdrawn from the Africa Cup of Nations final and to award the title to Morocco.

The Moroccan website Hesport reported that during the international break, a crisis erupted after a number of players ‘liked’ posts by Senegalese national team stars celebrating the title at the Stade de France yesterday, despite the legitimacy of the victory remaining the subject of an international legal dispute.

The website noted that the circulating images showed the involvement of stars such as Ismail Saibari, Shadi Riad and Elias Ben Seghir, alongside Samir El Morabit, Osama Terghaline and Yassine Kichta, in the matter, which intensified public criticism of them.

Some of those involved in the crisis have apologised for what happened in recent hours, and they have been joined by Elias Ben Seghir, the Leverkusen player.

Ben Seghir said on social media: “I wanted to speak to you briefly about what happened on social media this weekend. I would like to speak to you first and foremost because I realise that my behaviour may have been inappropriate.”

He continued: “It was an involuntary, almost automatic reaction towards someone I know well. I acted without any real intention behind it, simply because I’m used to interacting with his posts.”

He added: “As soon as I realised what had happened, I immediately removed the ‘like’. I would like to reiterate that I am, first and foremost, Moroccan. I love my country dearly, and I am proud to represent the national team, which I have chosen since I was a child.”

He concluded: “Therefore, I would like to clear up any misunderstanding by offering my sincere apologies to all the fans. I now hope to be able to return to the pitch soon and repay your trust, where every player gives his best.”

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