'It was all worth it!' - Klopp revels in 'wild' Liverpool win over Manchester City

The Reds manager was thrilled with his side's effort in Sunday's clash of Premier League heavyweights

Jurgen Klopp acknowledged 's pulsating 3-1 win over title rivlas was "pretty wild".

The clash between the warring teams at Anfield lived up to its billing as a match full of thrills, spills and controversy saw Liverpool emerge victorious to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Fabinho's sixth-minute thunderbolt came shortly after City were incensed not to be awarded a penalty for handball against Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane goals put Liverpool in command before Bernardo Silva's 78th-minute effort for City set up a frantic finale.

Liverpool boss Klopp revelled in taking the points at the end of a barnstorming fixture.

"The intensity of the game was incredible. Pretty wild. For us, it's not too unusual that the game is wild," Klopp said.

"City usually control the game more - it was not possible against us today, but they were good, oh they were good. We had to defend with all we had. And we scored incredible goals.

"I really have to think about what I say before the game, because today I asked for finishes from outside the box. I should ask that [more often]. It's my fault that it's probably the first goal from outside the box this season. But Fabinho, what a goal.

"Then what a counter-attack, what a pass from Robbo [Andy Robertson], what a header from Mo. Giving the game this kind of direction is incredible. It was so tough to play - you saw that - of course the intensity of the game kills you.

"It's a little bit too long, a football game. We put all that in against an opponent like City. But it was all worth it, eh? It was all worth it. Really great."



City, who are now nine points adrift of Liverpool, turned the screw after Silva's strike and threatened more than once to produce a late revival.

Klopp conceded he was concerned by City's threat but says it was always to be expected.

Article continues below

He added: "Look, we saw the City situations they had. They passed the ball from outside, Raheem Sterling, what a player. The thing is how did we defend him until then? How good was that?

"You see the moment we don't defend him anymore what happens immediately. They are great players, that's just how it is. They do so many good things.

"But the boys were completely focused, concentrated, really composed. It was just so good to see. It's the only way we can beat City. Maybe some teams can do it a different way - I don't think a lot of teams can do it - but this is the way we can. What the boys did today is just incredible."