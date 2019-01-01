It was a very difficult three weeks for me - Nurkovic reacts to scoring twice for Kaizer Chiefs

The 27-year-old netted a brace as Amakhosi got the better of Sundowns in Sunday's league match at Loftus Versveld Stadium

striker Samir Nurkovic has admitted it was difficult watching his teammates from the sidelines.

The Serbian marksman only returned to action last week after being out for three weeks with a head injury, but he returned to the starting line-up against and scored twice to help Amakhosi stretch their lead at the top of the log.

According to Nurkovic, while his job is to score, his other responsibility is to create goalscoring chances for his Chiefs teammates.

"My job as a striker is to score as much as possible, to help the team, today [Sunday] was my day and I'm grateful, thank God," Nurkovic told SuperSportTV.

"It was a very difficult three weeks for me because I had this head injury. I feel good [now]. I could not play with my head. Finally, I'm back on the pitch and I'm happy that I'm scoring goals and helping the team to achieve their goals.

"Everyone is wonderful. It shows that hard work pays off. I'm not on the pitch just to score goals, if I'm in a position to assist, my teammate is in a better position I'd rather assist him to score.

"Once again, I'm grateful and I want to take this opportunity to thank Amakhosi fans - without them, it was going to be very difficult."

Nurkovic has now scored three league goals for the Glamour Boys since his arrival at Naturena in the off-season.