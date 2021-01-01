'It tells you lot about his cleverness' - ex-Kaizer Chiefs winger Khanye slams Orlando Pirates' Hlatshwayo

The former South Africa youth international doesn't understand why Tyson has been handed the captain's armband at the Soweto giants

Former midfielder Junior Khanye has slammed vice-captain Thulani 'Tyson' Hlatshwayo following Bucs' defeat to on Saturday.

The Buccaneers succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Masandawana in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match which was played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane.

Khanye criticized Hlatshwayo, who endured a poor match as he made unnecessary fouls and one of them led to the only goal of the match which was netted by Brian Mandela Onyango.

"In terms of how they conceded, as I always say Tyson relied on [Buhle] Mkhwanazi to cover him [at ]. It doesn't matter if you are wearing the armband or not," Khanye told iDiski Times.

"When the coach gives you the armband I always check what kind of a player you are, whether you understand the game or the basics.

"As a defender, you bypass the midfielders and commit a foul when the opponent is facing his own goal-posts and you end up getting a yellow card."

Bafana Bafana captain Hlatshwayo is considered to be one of the best defenders in the country having led Bidvest Wits to a league and cup (MTN8) double during the 2016/17 season.

Retired winger Khanye also questioned Hlatshwayo's leadership skills as the tough-tackling centre back captains Pirates in the absence of club skipper Happy Jele.

"He cannot improve at the age of 30, it is very difficult, yes, he is the national team captain and he was also the captain at Wits," he continued.

"Probably, his contract with Pirates states that he must be the captain, for what? I don't understand. I know that he is not comfortable with the ball at his feet.

"Pirates like to build from the back, but Tyson is not comfortable. He has a good height, but he has no tactical discipline."

Hlatshwayo was lucky to walk away with only a yellow card after making a reckless challenge on Thapelo Morena in the 32nd minute.

"When you move from your own position and go on to kick someone above the knee it is a straight red card and you are a leader," Khanye continued.

"You don't even check the time. It happened in the first-half. If he was red-carded how would Pirates have coped at the back? He is a sweeper and a leader.

"There is no need for him to go to the centre line. It tells you a lot about his cleverness and you don't check such things when you give him the armband."

It was Pirates' first defeat of the season and they will be hoping to return to winning ways when they face Angola's Sagrada Esperanca in the Caf Confederation Cup first-round second-leg game in Soweto on Wednesday.

Pirates are leading 1-0 on aggregate and they will advance to the play-off round if they avoid defeat at Orlando Stadium.