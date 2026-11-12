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An English media report revealed today, Thursday, the reaction of Manchester United's players after learning of the decision to sack manager Michael Carrick.

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Manchester United confirmed on Thursday that Michael Carrick has left his post as manager, a decision that follows the Red Devils' dismal start to the season and their slide into the relegation zone. The club insist they want a new permanent boss in place as soon as possible, with reports pointing to an agreement already in place for Argentine Mauricio Pochettino.

In an official statement, United described it as a difficult decision, one forced by the need to change their technical leadership after results fell well short of the club's ambitions.

Carrick's exit has left the dressing room baffled, according to The Sun. One source summed up the mood simply: "No one said a single word."

Set to be replaced by Pochettino, Carrick took training as usual on Wednesday alongside his coaching staff.

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The squad was short of bodies, with several players away on international duty, yet the sessions carried on regardless.

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A source told the newspaper: "A lot of players are away, but those who were present carried on playing as usual. It is a strange thing. No one said a single word, despite all the noise and speculation."

He added: "The players are as confused as anyone else about what is happening. This sums up Manchester United's situation at the moment and how the club is being run."

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Carrick lost his job on Thursday after owner Avram Glazer approved the move and gave the green light to table an official offer for United States national team manager Pochettino.

Cameras caught Carrick arriving at United's Carrington training ground shortly before 8am. He left just two hours later, having held a face-to-face meeting with club officials.

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That brought an end to a long saga, one that saw Carrick keep taking sessions while his fate hung in the air.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea manager's four-year deal, which Pochettino signed with the United States over the summer, carries a release clause worth 7.4 million pounds sterling.

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A hefty bill for changing managers

Should Pochettino replace Carrick, United's compensation bill for hiring and firing managers and sporting directors will have topped 100 million pounds sterling since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.

Bringing in Pochettino and sacking Carrick looks set to push that figure to just over 108 million pounds sterling across the 13 years since Ferguson walked away, according to the Telegraph.

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That is a staggering sum for a club that has cut 322 jobs over the past two years to save money. United, remember, have run up losses of 444 million pounds sterling across the last seven seasons.