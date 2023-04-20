Former Swallows FC coach Walter Rautman has shared reasons why he thinks Manqoba Mngqithi should leave Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mngqithi was demoted to senior coach last October

This saw Mokwena being made sole head coach

Rautmann feels Mngthithi should leave the club

WHAT HAPPENED? Mngiqthi was demoted to the position of senior coach last October in a move that saw Rhulani Mokwena being elevated to the head coach role. The reshuffling led to rumours that Mngqithi was unhappy and ready to leave the club.

His contract expires at the end of the current season and he is yet to sign a new deal. Rautmann feels it would be ideal for Mngqithi to leave the club, saying he is an experienced coach who should not be whispering advice to Mokwena.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I think Manqoba has now made enough money to want to continue as an assistant at Sundowns. He cannot be a shadow forever now," Rautmann told KickOff.com.

"He is a good coach, and he must do the honest thing and leave Sundowns where he has now been demoted to being the guy a shadow.

"If AmaZulu want him then he should go there and prove himself again as a coach who can stand on his own instead of being a supporting act.

"Manqoba is way too experienced to be sitting down on the bench waiting to whisper things to Rulani who is running the show.

"It is an insult for a good coach like Manqoba to want to be now known as having had a career as an assistant coach when he is a head coach.

"If he goes to another club, he will still get paid good money but must now show us again that he is still a good coach.

"It will be wrong if he chooses to stay at Sundowns because he has also won everything there is to win."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Mokwena has been at the helm, Sundowns have won the Premier Soccer League title with games to spare.

But they have recently hit a rough patch, failing to win their last four domestic fixtures. Last weekend’s elimination from the Nedbank Cup following a 2-1 defeat by Stellenbosch was Mokwena’s first loss since being appointed Sundowns head coach.

The four-match winless run has seen criticism already being directed at Mokwena.

WHAT NEXT FOR MNGQITHI? It is not yet clear if Sundowns have opened talks with Mngqithi over a new contract.