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For Borussia Dortmund player Jobe Bellingham, a first appearance with the England national team could hardly be more extraordinary.

"Being called up for England is a dream in itself. Having the chance to play for England alongside my brother is something I really can hardly put into words," the 21-year-old said on Tuesday.

Playing for the Three Lions alongside his older brother Jude Bellingham in future would be "very special" for the family. "It is such a huge bonus on top of something that is already so special and so wonderful," Jobe said. "I think it can only be described with emotions."

How did Jobe Bellingham find out about his call-up?

Last week, Bellingham learned of his call-up by national team coach Thomas Tuchel unexpectedly. After Borussia Dortmund training, a message suddenly appeared on his phone: "Hello, Jobe, this is Thomas Tuchel." When the call followed, he was beside himself with joy and "totally excited". "It was just pretty surreal," Bellingham said. "I couldn't stop smiling."

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The brothers could play together in either of the two remaining Nations League group matches, against Croatia on Thursday or in Spain on Sunday. "I'm really, really proud. Hopefully you'll see a lot of emotion from people – and certainly from my family," Bellingham said.