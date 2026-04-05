It’s not Yamaal… Only one player is available for Flick’s Barcelona in their matches against Atlético Madrid

Since taking charge of Barcelona last season, the German manager Hans Flick has faced Atlético Madrid eight times, the most recent of which was yesterday’s match on Saturday in the 30th round of La Liga.

Barcelona secured a last-minute victory over Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium with a 2-1 scoreline, consolidating their lead at the top of La Liga with 76 points, a full seven points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

Barcelona are preparing to face Atlético Madrid in two further matches in the Champions League quarter-finals, with the first leg at Camp Nou next Wednesday and the return leg the following Tuesday.

The Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo reported that Flick has fielded different line-ups against Atlético Madrid in the last eight matches, with the exception of a single player who has featured for Barça in every encounter.

It added that this player is the young defender Pau Cubarsi, who is expected to lead Barcelona’s defence in the Champions League tie as well.

It noted that Koundé, Balde and Pedri could have featured in all the matches, but injuries prevented this, whilst Lamine Yamal missed the first match due to injury.

Last season, Kubarsi started in both La Liga and Copa del Rey matches, always playing alongside Iñigo Martínez.

The same is true this season, with Kubarsi starting in both league and cup matches, having played alongside Gerard Martín on three occasions and with Eric García on one.

In the last eight matches in which Flick has managed Barcelona, the Catalan side have beaten Real Madrid five times, lost twice, and drawn once.

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