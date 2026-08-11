Arne Slot has revealed the real reason behind his decision to turn down the chance to coach the Netherlands national team.

The former Liverpool manager, who won the Premier League two seasons ago at Anfield, held talks about taking charge of the Netherlands after leaving his post in the summer. Then he pulled out of the running.

Ronald Koeman is stepping down after the 2026 World Cup, and with Slot out of work, many saw him as the natural successor.

Some reports claimed he rejected the opportunity over the potential salary and the length of the contract. The 47-year-old, though, has set the record straight.

Slot told Dutch newspaper "Voetbal International": "In recent weeks, and particularly in the last few days, various reports have emerged regarding the Netherlands national team, suggesting that I withdrew from the process after lengthy negotiations, including matters relating to salary and the length of the contract".

As quoted by the "Daily Mail", he added: "This speculation is not true. We simply did not reach that stage of the discussions".

He continued: "At this stage of my career, I prefer to be on the training pitch with my team's players every day. This is not possible in the same way with a national team. That is why I chose not to continue the discussions and not to begin negotiations over the form of a possible contract".

Slot concluded: "It would be a great honour for me to represent my country as national team manager one day. However, this was not the right time for me".