‘It's never too early’ - Mashego explains why Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mailula deserves Bafana Bafana chance

Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Katlego Mashego has told Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to consider Cassius Mailula for the national team.

Mailula is in his debut PSL season

He has played just nine games in all competitions

Already, he has impressed Mashego

WHAT HAPPENED? Mailula is one of the revelations of the Premier Soccer League this season, which is his debut playing top flight league football. The 21-year-old striker was promoted from the Sundowns reserve team and instantly became a hit.

After making his PSL debut in September 2022, Mailula now has nine games under his belt across all competitions. Impressively, in those games, he has managed seven goals and an assist. Mashego has been won over by Mailula and explains why he thinks the Masandawana star deserves a call-up to the South Africa national team.

WHAT MASHEGO SAID: “It’s never too early for anything. He’s playing and scoring for Sundowns. Why can’t he do the same for the national team?” Mashego told Far Post. “I’m sure he can do that, he should just be ready for the opportunity, and we shouldn’t put too much pressure on the young boy.

“If he playing and scoring for Sundowns, it means he’s old enough to take that kind of pressure. He’s doing it for Sundowns. Sundowns is a big team. I’m sure he’s going to play in the Champions League. I think he’s more than ready.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mailula has never played international football before, even for South Africa's junior national teams. He was included in the squad for the 2023 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiers last October but was not available to play.

In the few games he has played for Sundowns, the Limpopo-born forward has shown he can carry the responsibility to lead Masandawana’s attack which also contains Peter Shalulile and Abubeker Nasir. When Shalulile and Nasir were injured, Mailula stepped in and performed well to cover up for his fellow strikers’ absence.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAILULA? Between now and March, Mailula will be keen to maintain or improve his club form and attract Broos.

That would make him in contention to be selected for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers that resume in March with back-to-back fixtures against Liberia.