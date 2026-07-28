Real Madrid are preparing an official bid to Manchester City for Spanish midfielder Rodrigo Hernández, winner of the World Cup Golden Ball, in a deal that could reach 60 million euros. It would follow the completion of Ivorian winger Yan Diomandé's move from Leipzig, part of a sweeping plan to rebuild the Whites under coach José Mourinho.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" reports that optimism runs through the corridors of the Madrid club over getting the deal done. Signing the City man would crown a remarkable project led by Mourinho since he took charge, with the Portuguese coach viewing a pivotal midfielder as indispensable.

Mourinho had weighed up several alternatives, among them Argentina's Enzo Fernández and Portugal's Matheus Fernandes, before settling on Rodri as the ideal man to run the Madrid midfield. The recent World Cup only underlined the Spaniard's exceptional talent.

Acting on Mourinho's assessment, Real Madrid's sporting director handed a detailed report to president Florentino Pérez, who gave the green light. Rodri, in his view, has everything needed to lead the new project.

At 30, Rodri offers the rare qualities Mourinho and the sporting director crave: leadership, tactical discipline, an outstanding ability to read matches and pinpoint distribution. All of it would let the Portuguese coach build a team around a player used to carrying the load in big matches.

City, meanwhile, have started to accept the idea of losing their star, especially with his contract running down in 2027. Sources say the English club, who hold the player in every respect, will let him go if that is his personal decision. They have no wish to force one of their key men to stay against his will.

Estimates put the deal between 50 and 60 million euros. With just a year left on his City contract, the price looks reasonable for Real Madrid, who want it wrapped up as quickly as possible.

Having strengthened the defence, landed fresh talent in Portugal's Bernardo Silva and invested in Diomandé for the long term, Real see Rodri as the signing capable of bringing balance and direction to the whole rebuild. They want him to be the mastermind behind Mourinho's new era at the Santiago Bernabéu.