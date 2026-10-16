"At first, of course, it's a bit complicated. When you've had a coach like Julian before, it's something completely different. Julian had his strengths, Kloppo has his strengths, but with him most of it is about energy, simply running back, being very defensive. You just have to give it everything. You notice that in training too. Everyone gives it their all and it's a lot of fun working with him," Karl told DAZN.

Klopp has also introduced rules for the national team players: "There are simply more rules, such as no phones at meals. They don't belong there. The players should just talk to each other, and you're not allowed to have a phone in the dressing room on match day either." Karl nevertheless described it as a "very, very cool week".

After his serious muscle injury in the summer, which cost him a place at the World Cup, Karl has made his comeback but has yet to regain the form that made him one of last season's biggest breakout stars.

Lennart Karl struggling for form at Bayern Munich and with the Germany team

Nevertheless, Karl was part of Klopp's oversized squad for the first four international matches under the new Germany coach. He replaced Karim Adeyemi after the first two games against the Netherlands (1-1) and Greece (0-1).

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"I was still in a bit of pain, so I wasn't involved in the first week. I always work very hard on my body to keep it fit," Karl explained. His appearance in the 0-0 draw against Greece remains his only international outing under Klopp, and he felt he had "played well" in that match (SPOX rating: 3,5).

His most recent start for Bayern Munich went less well. In the 3-3 Champions League draw against Viking Stavanger, Karl started at number 10 but, apart from two harmless early shots, made no notable impact before Bayern took him off at half-time (SPOX rating: 5).

If he wants a place in Klopp's considerably smaller squad in November, he will have to improve over the coming weeks. Karl will continue to get chances in Munich given Bayern's small squad and packed fixture list, especially with his team-mates in attack also struggling for various reasons.

Ismael Saibari replaced him at half-time in Stavanger, only to come off himself in the closing stages. Jamal Musiala is still working towards his comeback. Serge Gnabry is only just getting back to his former level after his injury. Luis Diaz has looked tense for weeks. Michael Olise will miss the upcoming Champions League match against Arsenal through suspension after being sent off in Stavanger.

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