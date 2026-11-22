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Bayern Munich bosses face growing criticism over their treatment of Jamal Musiala. Former Bundesliga player Maik Franz has hit out at them, with Stefan Effenberg backing him up. Even Rio Ferdinand is baffled.

The former defender, who played for Eintracht Frankfurt and Hertha BSC among others, called the discussion about Musiala sparked by Bayern’s bosses “shabby” on the Sport1 programme ‘Doppelpass’. For Franz, their handling of the matter “is almost bullying”.

The Musiala debate began with comments by Bayern patriarch Uli Hoeneß on BR’s ‘Sonntags-Stammtisch’ . Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen then weighed in through the Abendzeitung, before board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge went further on Sky on Friday evening after the 1-1 draw against 1. FC Köln . “If he does not become the old Jamal again, then we have to talk – to the family, to the player and, above all, to the agency, because then, with all due respect, those sums can no longer be justified,” he said. On Saturday, even the players’ union FIFPRO condemned the direct attack in stark terms in a public letter.

Musiala extended his contract in February 2025 until 2030, becoming one of Munich’s top earners. The Germany international is reportedly set to earn €25 million a year. A horrific injury at the Club World Cup then kept him out for several months. During preparations for the current season, he collapsed in two friendlies. He subsequently announced that he had been diagnosed with a neurological disorder involving absence seizures, a form of epileptic seizure .

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President Herbert Hainer vehemently rejected on Saturday the suggestion that Musiala’s camp might have known about the condition before the contract extension . The Süddeutsche Zeitung , however, claims to have learned that Musiala’s advisers and the club reached a verbal agreement in the summer to adjust his contract if he could not return to his previous level of performance .

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“Mia san Money”: Maik Franz makes pointed Deisler comparison

Franz sees talk of a pay cut as unacceptable given Musiala’s recent struggles. “Then it’s no longer Mia san Mia, but Mia san Money,” he said, adding later: “We are still talking about a human being. These are three of the most powerful people in German football, and they are dragging him into the public eye and putting him under the microscope. (...) Twenty years ago, we had the case of Sebastian Deisler.”

Deisler was once considered a once-in-a-century talent in Germany, before ending his career in January 2007 at the age of 27 because of depression resulting from serious knee injuries and the enormous pressure of professional football.

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Former Bayern captain Stefan Effenberg, also a guest on ‘Doppelpass’, agreed with Franz: “As a rule, when a player is injured, you have to support him and protect him in public. Those statements from Bayern were disastrous. You call so much into question. We all sincerely hope he gets back to 100 per cent. So why put him under pressure in public now? Close the door and talk to the player and his adviser. But not in public.” Publicly putting a player under pressure helps “nobody”, he said. “Doing it like that is incredibly poor.”

Effenberg is particularly surprised that Hoeneß has not stood up for the player. “That irritates me even more,” the former Bayern midfielder said. “In the past, Bayern extended the contracts of seriously injured players to send a message. That is the exact opposite of what Bayern are doing with Musiala.”

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Could Musiala’s treatment cause problems down the line?

The consequences could extend beyond Musiala. “Really, they should say: Harry Kane is injured ( a torn syndesmosis ligament, out for months ; editor’s note), we have just extended his contract, on substantial terms, by the way. If he does not get back to 100 per cent, we have to talk about his salary. That is what they should really do.”

Franz also warned of problems in future contract negotiations . “In Michael Olise, you may have the next world footballer of the year in your ranks. He is also supposed to extend his contract and earn a lot of money. But in the back of your mind, you’re thinking: ‘If I get ill or injured and don’t perform, I’ll be thrown to the wolves in public,’” he said, stressing: “Wow, I don’t think they’ve done themselves any favours with this.”

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Effenberg even believes a public apology “from the top” is needed. Around Saturday’s annual general meeting, Hainer and Dreesen, with Rummenigge and Hoeneß absent, instead tried to take the heat out of the issue.

“We are all always concerned about the player. And Uli Hoeneß, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Jan-Christian Dreesen have expressed that too,” Hainer explained. It was never about “putting Jamal under pressure”, Dreesen stressed: “We all want Jamal to become the old Jamal again. He needs time to come back. He must be given that time.”

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Musiala’s treatment also causes outrage beyond Germany

The criticism has spread beyond Germany. English legend Rio Ferdinand wrote on X: “Surely Bayern Munich should be better than this... If they want to negotiate more sensible terms for the club’s future because of Jamal’s health problems, surely they should speak to him and his team rather than the media.”

The long-serving Manchester United defender and 81-cap England international said he no longer recognised Bayern. “This situation must be hard enough for Jamal to deal with without the media and club representatives discussing it publicly. From afar, Bayern have always been one of those clubs who have shown a class and standard admired by most. Unfortunately, this situation does not feel like Bayern Munich at all.”

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Musiala, meanwhile, has the full support of the club’s sporting leadership. “We firmly believe he has the ability to reach his previous level of performance again. Those of us on the sporting side have a different conviction,” sporting director Max Eberl said after the Köln match when asked about Rummenigge’s harsh words. Coach Vincent Kompany stressed that Musiala was a “special player” and that he believed in him. The Belgian said he did not want to “get drawn into this discussion; I haven’t done that for two and a half years. It is completely fine that we have many people who have done a lot for the club and have their opinions.”

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