It's all over for Africa at 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup as Morocco succumb to France

Morocco became the final African side to be sent home from the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup following a 4-0 defeat by France in Adelaide on Tuesday.

Morocco met France in a Round of 16 clash

The Atlas Lionesses lost 4-0

No African team is left at the World Cup

TELL ME MORE: Following a one-sided first half of this Round of 16 clash in which Les Bleues threatened to go on a rampage at Hindmarsh Stadium, Morocco returned a better side in the second stanza but it was not enough.

The French burst out of the blocks as early as 15 minutes into the contest through Kadidiatou Diani, before Kenza Dali's clinical finish into the far post five minutes later.

Everything the French touched turned into blue and Eugenie Le Sommer made it 3-0 for Herve Renard's ladies by the 23rd minute.

Until the halftime break, Morocco had not made any goal attempt as the Les Bleues goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin enjoyed an off day.

Even after managing to steady the ship and limit France’s attacks, the North Africans still struggled to make meaningful attacks.

Morocco’s first foray upfront came four minutes into the second half when Ibtissam Jraidi broke loose, forcing Peyraud-Magnin to rush off her goal area to thwart danger.

As Morocco harboured hopes of a comeback with promising attacks, they were then deflated with 20 minutes to go when Le Sommer stuck to seal her brace.

THE MVP: It was a good outing for Diani who came out of the contest with a goal and two assists. She kept the Moroccan defenders on their toes and was always a threat on and off the ball.

THE BIG LOSER: Morocco and the whole of the African continent are the biggest losers. The Atlas Lionesses go home after conceding a whopping 12 goals at Australia/New Zealand.

Their exit means there is no remaining African team at this World Cup edition following the earlier exit of Zambia, Banyana Banyana and Nigeria.

WHAT NEXT? Morocco will be on the plane going back home as France prepare for the quarter-finals where they will take on co-hosts Australia.

